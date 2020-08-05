“The Kissing Booth 2” Arcade Scene Went Viral On TikTok Because It’s A Little Funny

The film crew are the real stars.
The Kissing Booth 2 released on Netflix recently, and it’s a young adult rom-com romp of a sequel to its predecessor, The Kissing Booth. Spoiler alert: THERE’S KISSING.
If you’ve seen the movie, you might recall this scene where Elle and Marco practice for the big Dance Dance Revolution contest. It’s a great little dance, but I honestly get stressed out with how many DDR steps they miss, losing them points. BUT ANYWAY.
Many people were surprised that it wasn’t filmed in an actual arcade (although only this scene wasn’t — other parts are filmed in the arcade). But the real MVPs of making this scene happen is the crew. JUST LOOK AT THAT DEDICATION.
The director is straight-up chillin’, but the crew is keeping that heart rate up with all those laps!!!!
The real stars of The Kissing Booth 2:
As you can imagine, the comments did not disappoint:
But in all seriousness, I’m impressed by how many dance moves these two had to memorize as well as how many people it took to film this complicated scene. COMPLIMENTS TO ALL INVOLVED!
TV and Movies
