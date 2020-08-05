The ‘Highest-paid players in the NBA’ quiz

Few thought that the Phoenix Suns belonged in the NBA bubble. They needed a miracle to qualify for a possible play-in round, and from a health perspective, the fewer bodies in the bubble the better. But, don’t tell that to Devin Booker. The Suns All-Star nailed an incredible buzzer-beater against the mighty Clippers on Tuesday, and the Suns are now 3-0 since the restart. The shot also allowed the Suns social media account to go into full-on troll mode, a true rarity. It’s still unlikely that Phoenix advances, but Booker and his Suns teammates sure are making the most of their time in Orlando.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Booker is one of the highest-paid players in the league, and he’s earned every dollar this season. Recently we tested your knowledge on the highest-paid NFL and MLB players. Today, it’s the NBA’s turn. So with that in mind, how many of the highest-paid players in the NBA can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!