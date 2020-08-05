The biggest flaws for every NFL team early in training camp

Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images

Josh Allen showed great improvement from his rookie to sophomore season, but it’s not quite enough for the Bills to get where they want to be. In particular, Allen’s accuracy was sub-par, completing only 58.8 percent of his passes. He made critical mistakes in the team’s Wild Card Round loss to Houston, as well. Another year under his belt and the addition of star wideout Stefon Diggs should do Allen some good, but whether he’s good enough to lead his team to a Super Bowl remains to be seen.