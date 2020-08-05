The biggest flaws for every NFL team early in training camp

No NFL team is perfect. With training camp now underway, here’s a look at the biggest remaining flaw of all 32 teams.
Kyler Murray was sacked a league-high 48 times in his rookie season, with a lot of new faces on the Cardinals offensive line. Projected right tackle Marcus Gilbert opted out, though the additions of Kelvin Beachum and third-round pick Josh Jones could offset that loss. Still, the line remains the clear weak link on the offense.
Atlanta’s defense had issues at all three levels in 2019, but the lack of pass rush was a disappointment, in particular. The team had only 28 sacks, tied for third fewest. They’ve made some changes, moving on from Vic Beasley in favor of Dante Fowler and Charles Harris. Grady Jarrett remains an excellent interior lineman, but the team needs more production out of former first-round pick Takk McKinley and the linebackers.
The Ravens have a roster that is nearly complete, but the wideouts are still developing. 2019 draftees Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin showed nice flashes last season, and the team is high only third-round rookie Devin Duvernay. While those players continue to develop, tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are capable of more than their fair share of production.
Josh Allen showed great improvement from his rookie to sophomore season, but it’s not quite enough for the Bills to get where they want to be. In particular, Allen’s accuracy was sub-par, completing only 58.8 percent of his passes. He made critical mistakes in the team’s Wild Card Round loss to Houston, as well. Another year under his belt and the addition of star wideout Stefon Diggs should do Allen some good, but whether he’s good enough to lead his team to a Super Bowl remains to be seen.
It could be a long year for the Panthers defense, particularly in the secondary. Starters Donte Jackson and Tre Boston return, but the second cornerback spot looks rough with Eli Apple replacing James Bradberry. The team has two more rookies on the bench ( Troy Pride Jr. and Stantley Thomas Oliver III) set to contribute, as well.
The Bears had several major injuries along their offensive line last year, and it was no coincidence that the offense sputtered as the year progressed. The good news is that their five starters were on last year’s roster, but Chicago needs more consistency from a line that allowed 45 sacks and led to only 3.7 yards per carry on the ground.
Cincinnati fixed their secondary and are set at quarterback for the long term by drafting Joe Burrow. Now they’re just hopeful the offensive line can protect him. Despite using first-round picks in 2018 and 2019 on offensive linemen, Cincinnati can’t feel great about any one spot. Left tackle Jonah Williams missed all of last season, right tackle Bobby Hart has struggled, and the interior is a work in progress.
Cleveland moved on from tackling machine Joe Schobert and veteran Christian Kirksey in the offseason, and there’s a good chance their three starting linebackers will have a combined two years of NFL experience. That’s not to say the linebackers aren’t capable, as Mack Wilson had an excellent rookie season and third-round pick Jacob Phillips got plenty of experience at LSU, but the youth could be an issue.
Dallas didn’t have enough cap room to retain Byron Jones in the offseason. Instead, the team is hopeful that their depth can emerge with Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, and rookies Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson set to play huge roles. With a capable offense, the cornerbacks are likely to see plenty of work from opposing offenses.
Denver has struggled since winning the Super Bowl five years ago in large part due to poor drafting. One of their most disappointing picks has been 2017 first rounder Garett Bolles, who has been routinely beaten at left tackle by top pass rushers. Now right tackle is also set to be an issue after veteran Ja’Wuan James opted out of the 2020 season, one year after playing only three games due to injuries. Denver is excited about their new offensive weapons, but the improvements won’t make much difference if they can’t protect Drew Lock.
Head coach Matt Patricia made the bold move of trading top cornerback Darius Slay in the offseason, and replacing him with first-round pick Jeff Okudah. The team also added long-time Falcons corner Desmond Trufant and former Patriot Duron Harmon, both likely starters. Three new starters is an obvious risk with the lack of an on-field offseason program, and skill level is also likely a drop off from last season.
Aaron Rodgers’ lack of weapons was a major storyline last year, and yet the Packers didn’t address it this offseason. The team lost disappointing tight end Jimmy Graham, and offseason signing Devin Funchess has opted out of the season. Now the team is counting on Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard for breakout seasons, along with 2019 draftee Jace Sternberger at tight end. It’s clear that Davante Adams will still get a ton of work as Rodgers’ go-to option.
Houston allowed the fourth most passing yards in the league last year, yet Bill O’Brien spent the offseason more focused on improving the offense. The hope is that Bradley Roby can have a healthier season and Lonnie Johnson can make progress in his second season, and the team is also entrusting new safety Eric Murray with improving the safety production after an injury-plagued season of his own.
The Colts certainly have upside at wideout, but it remains to be seen if any of their wideouts are ready to shine alongside T.Y. Hilton. Parris Campbell is coming off an injury-filled rookie season, and counting on second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. so soon wouldn’t be fair. Zach Pascal also showed flashes last year but is probably better as roster depth. New quarterback Philip Rivers hopes to get the most out of his young weapons.
Minshew fever went east from Washington State to Jacksonville last year, with the rookie sixth-round pick upstaging free agent acquisition Nick Foles. With Foles gone, the Jaguars are hoping Minshew can continue to progress. It remains to be seen if Minshew can repeat, and his training camp is already starting off on the wrong foot, being placed on the COVID-19 list.
KC found a young gem when they added Charvarius Ward in 2018, but Bashaud Breeland’s play was inconsistent opposite him. After losing Kendall Fuller in the offseason, there will be even more pressure on Breeland to show. Behind Ward and Breeland, the team has second-year corner Rashad Fenton and two rookie draftees. It’s one spot that’s worrisome for the reigning champs.
The Antonio Brown saga put the Raiders in a bind at wideout last year, but they addressed the problem by drafting Henry Ruggs in the first round and Bryan Edwards in the third round. Getting rookie production out of wide receivers can be a crapshoot, but the Raiders need it with Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow showing up more as role players last year.
The Chargers have a talented roster despite a 5-11 finish in 2019. They felt it was time to move on from Philip Rivers in the offseason, drafting Justin Herbert in the first round. He could sit on the bench to start the year in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor, but either way the team should expect a drop off in production from the future Hall of Famer they’ve called their starter since 2006.
The interior of the Rams offensive line was a huge problem last year, as shown with only 3.7 yards per carry. The team also has to be concerned with left tackle Andrew Whitworth, at age 38. The loss of Todd Gurley already makes the running game a concern, and the Rams need more consistent push.
Miami obviously didn’t prioritize their offensive line last year, trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil just before Week 1. They tied for the most sacks allowed in the NFL. The good news is that the Dolphins addressed the line by signing Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers, and also drafting three offensive linemen in the first four rounds. There should be noticeable progress, but the line will be a work in progress with unfamiliar players getting their feet wet.
The Vikings traded the disgruntled Stefon Diggs in the offseason, replacing him with first-round pick Justin Jefferson. Jefferson will likely be thrust into the starting lineup opposite Adam Thielen, but it remains to be seen what Minnesota can expect from the rookie. Behind Jefferson, Olabisi Johnson and Tajae Sharpe are capable depth but hardly anywhere close to Diggs’ level.
Bill Belichick is smarter than any of us, so perhaps he has some tricks up his sleeve to solve New England’s linebacker issues. The team lost Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts in free agency, and stalwart Dont’a Hightower opted out of the 2020 season. That leaves four new starting linebackers for 2020 on a team that also lost talent along the defensive line and at safety.
The Saints have reloaded what looks like a Super Bowl capable roster, but middle linebacker remains a concern after Kiko Alonso tore his ACL for the third time. The team does have some depth but Alonso’s rebound will be key for the team’s stout run defense.
With the news that veteran left tackle Nate Solder will opt out of the 2020 season, the Giants are likely to employ a pair of rookies at their tackle spots in Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart. That’s a risky endeavor, especially with a young quarterback who struggled protecting the ball last season.
The Jets clearly got worse at safety after trading Jamal Adams to Seattle, and they also have concerns at cornerback. The team moved on from Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts after disappointing seasons, but they replaced them mostly in-house, with the exception of adding former Colt Pierre Desir. New York’s pass defense was in the middle of the pack last year, and it’s difficult to see them improving.
Philly finally addressed cornerback by acquiring former Detroit star Darius Slay, but now safety could be an issue. Team leader Malcolm Jenkins is gone, but the team believes former corner Jalen Mills can replace him. That’s a risky move for a team still in position to win now.
After a strong 2018 season, James Conner showed major regression last year with only 10 games played and 4.0 yards per carry. The team might challenge him with rookie Anthony McFarland Jr., and recent draftees Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels also have potential to steal carries. There is depth, but the talent level is a far cry from the the Steelers had with Le’Veon Bell.
Replacing Emmanuel Sanders wasn’t going to be easy for San Francisco, but they hoped Brandon Aiyuk could manage in his rookie season. Now Aiyuk has even more pressure with 2019 breakout rookie Deebo Samuel suffering a major foot injury in the offseason. It’s unclear how long Samuel will be absent, but the team needs Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, and the rest of the team’s wideouts to emerge.
Seattle has seen major losses at defensive end in consecutive seasons. Frank Clark was traded last offseason, and Jadeveon Clowney was allowed to walk in free agency this offseason. Assuming the team doesn’t bring back the still-available Clowney, they’ll be counting on veteran Bruce Irvin and 2019 first-round draft pick L.J. Collier this year.
Ronald Jones has been inconsistent in two NFL seasons, yet he’s likely to be the bell cow back for the Bucs entering 2020. The team did add third-round pick Ke’Shawn Vaughn and veteran LeSean McCoy, though it remains to be seen how capable those backs are of helping this year.
Moving on from Jurrell Casey is no small decision given Casey’s five consecutive Pro Bowls and seasons in Tennessee. The team is counting on Jeffery Simmons in his second year, and also added former Falcon Jack Crawford to join Simmons and nose tackle DaQuan Jones.
Quarterback is one of many concerns for rebuilding Washington on offense, with Dwayne Haskins entering his second year. He went 2-5 as a starter in his rookie season, completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes and throwing as many picks as touchdowns. If Haskins is unable to make progress this year, veteran Alex Smith looks like a potential option after an incredible recovery from a severely fractured leg and subsequent infection.