The Best Apple HomePod Deals for August 2020

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker isn’t cheap, so it’s worth looking for the best price you can find. Unfortunately, as with any other Apple products, it can be pretty hard to find good HomePod deals. This month there were no deals to be found. But as our reviewers have said, you’re paying for outstanding quality in both construction and sound. Unlike many other smart speakers, this isn’t some piece of plastic. It’s solidly constructed, and it looks beautiful on your desk or wherever you decide to place it.

The sound quality is what justifies the price. You can’t compare this to your average Amazon Echo. A high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier and the array of seven horn-loaded tweeters, each with a custom amplifier, will blow you away.

Amazon has similar high-quality Echo speakers, but they’re just as expensive as the HomePod. We’d argue that the HomePod is an overall better option, especially if you live in the Apple ecosystem already. Pair two of them together, and you’ll have high-fidelity stereo sound that fills the entire room.

We’ve scoured the web for the best HomePod deals out there, and found the pickings were nonexistent, but we’ll keep looking. We’ve also found some accessories that you might want to consider depending on how you plan to place your HomePod in the home, which are currently on sale and well-reviewed.

Does the Apple HomePod work with Spotify?

Yes, but with certain limitations. You could use AirPlay to play music from Spotify from an Apple device to the HomePod. However, you can not ask Siri to play Spotify. HomePod’s music options accessible via Siri are limited to Apple Music only.

Is the Apple HomePod Portable?

No. The current- generation HomePods require a connection to an AC outlet to power the device. One way to get around this might be to use a portable power solution that includes an AC outlet, however. Those solutions aren’t cheap, though.

Does the Apple HomePod require Wi-Fi?

Yes. The HomePod does not have an Ethernet port allowing you to use a hardwired connection. An 802.11ac wireless network is recommended for the best performance.

