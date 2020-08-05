Home Entertainment Tekashi EXPOSES Adam22: 6 Guys Ran A Train On Your Baby Mama!!...

Tekashi EXPOSES Adam22: 6 Guys Ran A Train On Your Baby Mama!! (Graphic Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

Yesterday MTO News learned that the beef between blogger Akademiks and Adam22 hit epidemic proportions. During an interview, Akademiks brought in his good friend rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, to expose Adam22’s baby mama.

RELATED ARTICLES

©