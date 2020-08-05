Tekashi EXPOSES Adam22: 6 Guys Ran A Train On Your Baby Mama!! (Graphic Video)

Yesterday MTO News learned that the beef between blogger Akademiks and Adam22 hit epidemic proportions. During an interview, Akademiks brought in his good friend rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, to expose Adam22’s baby mama.

According to Tekashi, before meeting Adam, his baby mama used to have “trains run on her” by random men. Adam’s baby mama, Lena The Plug, used to be a porn star – so she’s a wild girl.

Here’s how it all went down.

Adam, who runs the No Jumper Podcast, has been dropping subtle jabs at Tekashi and Akademiks for months. Finally, Akademiks had enough of the slander – and went on Adam’s podcast to confront him.

And it was drama from the start.

The two got into a heated back and forth, and Akademiks called up Tekashi – on air – and Tekashi snitched on Adam’s baby mama.

Listen:

According to Tekashi, Adam’s baby mama Lena had 6 guys “run a train” on her. Tekashi asked Adam to confirm whether he knew that alleged fact about his baby mama.

Adam said, “Number one, whatever my girlfriend has done in her private sexual life prior to me, is not really my interest. So I don’t feel any need to speculate about this at all”