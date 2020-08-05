Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As ‘The Bachelorette’

Tayshia Adams has reportedly replaced Clare Crawley as ‘The Bachelorette’ — because Clare had already fallen in love by the time it was time to film.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,” a source told People. “By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

Tayshia was on standby.

“Tayshia was game and ready to go,” said the source. “What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors.”

It is not yet known when the new season will kick off because the pandemic delayed the show’s original shooting schedule.