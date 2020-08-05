Talib Kweli’s Twitter Account ‘Permanently Suspended’ Due to ‘Repeated Violations’

Instagram

The rap legend is accused of doing ‘a week-long harassment’ against Maya Moody after the activist tweets that black rappers, including him, who married light-skinned women ‘colorist.’

Talib Kweli has been banned from Twitter. The rap legend, who has been sparking controversy with his posts on the blue bird app, had his account suspended for “repeated violations” including harassing a 24-year-old activist named Maya Moody on the app.

“The account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of the Twitter rules. Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation,” a Twitter spokesperson told . “Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.”

It was previously reported that “photos of Moody’s parents and identifying information was leaked by trolls.” It was also said that “various Twitter accounts publicized her stepmother’s salary.” She additionally “received death threats and threats of sexual abuse from defenders of Kweli’s.”

The thing between Talib and Maya started back on July 9 when she called black rappers who married light-skinned women “colorist.” After catching wind of the tweet, Talib began tweeting at her constantly and would only stop until she apologized or deleted her account. He also discussed the matter in an hour-long Instagram Live video on July 21.

She said in a statement, “…Talib Kweli has been on a week-long harassment spree directed at me via Twitter and Instagram, which has led to his followers threatening to murder my family and I for [my] tweet. I have also been threatened with human trafficking, and [his followers] have been posting pictures of my parents online, who are ALL federal employees, along with their full names, where we live, and my stepmother’s old job and salary.”

“A paid employee of Kweli… provides [him] with the usernames of those he wants targeted and harassed … I am not the first or only victim of this behavior from Talib Kweli. He has harassed whoever has come to my aid, and his bots have attempted to leak IP addresses, stalk and harass other people’s families,” she continued.

However, Talib denied harassing anyone. “Maya Moody is a liar. I’ve never cyber harassed anyone in my life. I responded, on Twitter, to the lies that Maya posted about me. When you respond to someone who posts lies about you, that is not harassment.”