Takeoff Says Rape Allegations Are ‘Patently’ False, Call It ‘Money Grab’ Attempt

Instagram

A lawyer for the Migos star has debunked the claims made by a woman who has sued the rapper for allegedly raping her at a party in Los Angeles back in June.

–

Takeoff has debunked rape allegations leveled at him by a woman. Responding to the lawsuit filed by the unidentified plaintiff, his attorney, Drew Findling, claims that after reviewing the allegations, they can confidently say that the woman’s claims are “patently and provably false.”

“We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence,” reads a statement released to TMZ. “What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence.”

Calling it an attempt to make financial gain from the hip-hop star, the attorney continues, “Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab.”

The attorney notes, “As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults,” but claims, “This is not one of those situations.”

The site previously obtained legal documents filed by the woman regarding the alleged rape incident. She recalled Takeoff staring at her at a party in Los Angeles back in June and that made her extremely uncomfortable. Later in the evening, he allegedly offered her weed, but she turned it down.

Later, when the woman was going upstairs with the man who invited her to the party, the Migos star, who was coming down the steps, got pissed. He allegedly got into an argument with the other man, prompting her to go into the man’s bedroom to wait it out.

That’s when Takeoff allegedly entered the bedroom and started touching her buttocks. She claimed that she refused his advances, but he then flipped her over face-down, pulled down her clothing and raped her. After he finished, he immediately left the room, so she detailed the incident.

She added that after getting over the initial shock, she went to a nearby hospital, where staff observed physical evidence of forceful rape and reportedly notified Los Angeles Police Department officials.

She is suing for sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. LAPD is currently investigating Takeoff for the incident.