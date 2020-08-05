Supernatural Season 15: Return Date, Spoilers, and Everything Else We Know

With Supernatural poised to return to the CW this fall, it won’t be long before the Winchesters are back on our screens! While we’re not looking forward to saying goodbye to our favorite demon-hunting brothers, we can’t wait to see what these remaining episodes have in store.

Season 15 has already delivered some truly memorable moments like Christian Kane dropping by for a rowdy time in Texas, Rowena (Ruth Connell) ascending to hell’s throne, the Doppel-Winchesters and Jack (Alexander Calvert) regaining his soul. The Winchesters even got some closure with their half-brother Adam (Jake Abel), who’d been trapped in Lucifer’s cage since Season 5. There have also been plenty of heartbreaking moments, like Kevin Tran’s (Osric Chau) unhappy ending and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) emotional prayer to Castiel (Misha Collins) amid season-long tension.

Things are really starting to pick up now that Chuck (Rob Benedict) has set the wheels in motion for his diabolical ending to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s story — however, Team Free Will isn’t backing down from what will probably be the biggest fight of their lives. And now that Death (Lisa Berry) is on their side, there’s still hope for Sam, Dean, Castiel, and Jack to pull off one last miracle.

As we gear up for one epic final ride with the beloved demon-hunting brothers, plenty of questions remain about where the show — and its unforgettable characters — are headed in these remaining episodes. For example, who takes over for Chuck if Jack kills him as planned? Are Sam and Dean capable of living happy, normal lives if they weren’t chasing monsters all over the country? To keep you updated on those questions and more, TV Guide has gathered all the intel out there on what to expect ahead of the series finale.

Here’s everything we know about Season 15 of Supernatural so far.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

What you need to know

Season 15 resumes this fall. After taking another hiatus amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the series’ remaining season 15 episodes will air on Thursday nights at 8/7c during the Fall 2020 season.

Filming on the remaining two episodes is expected to pick up in late August. Per , Warner Bros. set a tentative date for filming to begin on their Vancouver-based shows, including Supernatural, for late August. The dates reportedly range from Aug. 20-27. Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles were recently spotted in Vancouver, suggesting that it won’t be long before our boys are back in front of the camera!

Showrunner Andrew Dabb previously announced via Twitter that the show would go on break after the March 23 episode, titled “Destiny’s Child.” Filming had been completed through Episode 18, but visual effects and audio weren’t finished when production was suspended in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in the on-air break. The series finale has yet to be filmed, but Dabb also assured fans that production will resume at some point to complete the Winchesters’ story.

CW’s CEO Mark Pedowitz previously said they hope to resume filming on the final two episodes sometime in the late summer or early fall. He also noted that, regardless of when they’re actually able to return to set, the main priority is giving fans the proper ending they deserve.

Ahead of the spring premiere, Misha Collins posted a cast photo taken just before production was halted. “This was the last time we were all shooting together before #SPN production got shut down due to #coronavirus,” he wrote on Instagram.

A new series finale date has not yet been announced. With Season 15 resuming this fall, it’s unclear when the series finale, which was originally scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 8/7c on The CW, will actually air. Production is still suspended which means the finale will be delayed until they can return to film those last two episodes.

The cast has remained positive while in quarantine. Spending time in quarantine has put things into perspective for the gang. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Misha Collins expressed his gratitude for his family remaining safe throughout the pandemic, and Padalecki noted that the quarantine felt like a peek into his future after Supernatural ends and before production on his Walker, Texas Ranger reboot begins. Ackles, meanwhile, said this might help them get through the final two episodes once filming on the show resumes.

“Obviously, it’s a horribly unfortunate situation we’re in, but the silver lining is that it gives us an opportunity to recharge,” Jensen Ackles told EW. “We had just finished episode 18, we shot one day of episode 19, and I was reading these two monster scripts thinking, ‘It’s like we’re at the end of a marathon and they want us to sprint for the last two miles.’ I feel like this almost gives us an opportunity to refocus and go into the last two episodes and hit them with everything we got. I think having this break might service the last few episodes better.”

Expect more familiar faces to drop by. The remaining episodes of the series will see even more recognizable figures return as we gear up to wrap the Winchesters’ story. This season has already featured the appearance of memorable characters like Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), Sam’s demonic ex-girlfriend Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki), Danneel Ackles’ Jo, Kevin Tran (Osric Chau), beloved Winchester ally Garth (D.J. Qualls), the archangel Michael, and even the delectably sinister Lillith. According to TV Insider, fans can also expect the Winchesters’ half-brother Adam (Jake Abel), who returned in Episode 8, to appear again before the show ends. Plus, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Charlie (Felicia Day) is also set to return.

You’ll probably be satisfied with how Supernatural ends. “I feel like for the majority of the fans and the people that have been with us through this journey, it’s certainly going to feel right and it’s going to feel good,” Jensen Ackles said of the show’s ending during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. “It should put a lot of people in a position of feeling great about the journey they took with us and the Winchester brothers. That’s certainly how I feel about it, and we’re really excited to tell that story.”

This may not be the absolute end for Sam and Dean. Although the cast and crew are approaching the series finale as a “true ending,” there’s still hope that the Winchesters hop back into the Impala for new adventures down the line. “This is a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over,” Ackles said. “I think we’re just going to go away for a while. How long — I don’t know.”

“I’m not ever ready to close doors or burn bridges. I think that’s foolish,” he added. “Am I saying that there’s something in the works? No. Am I saying that I’d be open to the conversation about doing something in the future? What’s the harm in that?”

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW

Season 15 interviews, recaps and refreshers

Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert, Supernatural Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW

How the stars are saying goodbye

Say It Isn’t So: Supernatural Will End After Season 15

Misha Collins’ Heartfelt Letter to Supernatural Fans Will Make You Tear Up

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Explain How Ending Supernatural Was A ‘Community Decision’

Jared Padalecki Says Sam and Dean’s Death Might Be the Only Way to End Supernatural

Misha Collins Calls Filming Supernatural Season 15 ‘Painful’: ‘Every Day Is a New Last’

Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins Reveal Their Favorite Supernatural Episodes of All Time

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Say Season 15 Finale Will Make You Ugly Cry

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW

