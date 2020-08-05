‘Star Wars’ Star Gina Carano Canceled for Throwing Shades at BLM Movement

Instagram

‘The Mandalorian’ actress has denied the racism accusation, but people pointed out that she blocked someone for simply saying BLM in the comment section of her post.

Many celebrities all around the world have voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and even go as far as donating millions of their wealth for it. However, it looks like Gina Carano is not a part of those celebrities as the former UFC fighter is now being accused of throwing shade at the movement and even blocking people who try to educate her.

It all started after a Twitter user who goes by the name Vivi created a thread full of receipts that exposed Gina. The said user claimed that “The Mandalorian” actress refused to share any links related to BLM or spread awareness by retweeting posts. Instead, she chose to spread cop propaganda and call out riots.

Not stopping there, Vivi alleged that Gina threw a shade at the movement when she joined a sex trafficking protest. The user also provided a screenshot of one of Gina’s social media posts that read, “I was proud to be a part of this today. It didn’t trend. It wasn’t apart of the right agendas apparently… But it means everything to speak up for the people who have had their voice taken… Their lives taken… It means everything.”

People who noticed the shade quickly called her out, but Gina apparently didn’t regret what she said because she hit back, “Dear trolls… psst… (oh but make sure you keep checking in from all of your other 12 fake accounts.) Cowards.” The criticism didn’t die out, so she allegedly decided to block anyone who confronted her. She even blocked someone for simply saying BLM in the comment section of her post.

In her defense, the actress apparently said, “In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I’m sorry, these people are not ‘educators’… They are cowards and bullies.”

Following the accusation, “Gina Carano Is Over Party” started trending on Twitter with a lot of people attacking the star. “If I were trying to convince people I’m not racist I would simply stop blocking everyone who says ‘black lives matter’ in my replies, Miss Gina,” one person said, as another individual wrote, “you say you’re not racist and you follow trump,, and then you block people for saying blm,, something’s not adding up right here.”