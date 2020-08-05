Stacktrace Podcast 095: “We’re not lawyers”

What differentiates server-side and client-side development, Tim Cook’s testimony in front of the US Congress, the new iMac, Rambo’s secret new project, and more on John’s not-so-secret use of SwiftUI to build games.

Sponsored by iMazing: Get 30% off iMazing, the most popular all-purpose iPhone and iPad manager for Mac and PC.



https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/iQwFmEYVdb_StacktraceEp95.mp3

Download MP3

Hosts: Gui on Twitter: @_inside

John on Twitter: @johnsundell

Links

Imagine Engine

Rambo makes the Taptic Engine play music

UIView’s point conversion API

John’s SwiftUI layout guide

The Talk Show episode about the recent Congress hearing

The iMac updates

Cloudflare Workers

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: