SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID-19

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam released a video this afternoon stating that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer further revealed that he had fever and chest congestion for a few days and therefore the thought about getting tested for coronavirus. He confirmed that the reports are positive, however, the doctors advised him to home-quarantine, but he did not want to put his family in danger and therefore decided to be hospitalised instead.

In the video he said, “Since two-three days, I was having a little discomfort. I had chest congestion, which for a singer is nothing to worry. I also had a cold and fever on and off. I didn’t want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital to get it checked. Doctors said that it’s a mild case of corona and I was asked to stay home and take medication as prescribed. But, I didn’t want to do that as my family is very concerned. So, I got admitted to the hospital. All my friends are here and I am in good hands. I am in good health and nobody has to worry about me. So, please don’t bother to call me and find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except for the cold. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be alright. Thank you for your concern. I couldn’t attend every single call. I have come here mostly to take rest, so that there won’t be any disturbance. Thank you. I am fine, I will be fine (sic).” We wish the singer gets well soon.