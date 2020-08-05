Sister of accused murderer in ‘shock’ over claims her brother stabbed his ex-partner in Oatlands

The sister of a man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend at her home in Sydney’s north-west this week said she is “in shock” over the allegation.

David Tran is accused of breaking into Daiane Pelegrini’s unit in Oatlands, ambushing her and stabbing her to death on Monday.

Mr Tran was charged with murder last night and was due to appear in court today, but his case was adjourned.

David Tran is accused of breaking into Daiane Pelegrini’s unit and stabbing her to death. ()

He will remain behind bars until his next appearance in September.

“We don’t speak to him,” his sister told today.

“I don’t even know he was gone for two days, this is all new to me.

“It’s alarming. I don’t know how to respond. I am just in shock myself its happened,” she said.

Mr Tran allegedly attacked Ms Pelegrini and injured Steven Qaqos, who ran down the street and asked a neighbour to help him call police.

Police said Mr Qaqos was the victim’s new boyfriend, however he told today they were close friends.

Ms Pelegrini was given CPR by paramedics and rushed to Westmead Hospital, where she later died.

Tran’s sister said she was in shock after hearing about her brother’s arrest. ()

A neighbour described the moment he discovered the 33-year-old’s new boyfriend crouching near a car, bleeding from an injury.

“I came out to lock up the garage after work and I found a guy cowering in front of the car with a mobile phone, he handed it to me and just said ‘talk to the police, tell them where I am, someone’s been hurt’,” the neighbour told .

“He was in fear for his life I’m sure.

“He said a friend had been hurt just around the corner, it was a guy that was bigger than him and he would have been killed if he hung around, he was in shock.”

A man is treated for injuries by paramedics. ()

The 25-year-old was charged with murder, using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend, entering dwelling with intent (not steal/ destroy/damage), and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police said it “will be further alleged that he sent threatening messages” to Ms Pelegrini before her death.