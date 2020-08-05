Selena Gomez Is Hoping to Make You Laugh With a Very Relatable Quarantine Cooking Show

“I hope you’re gonna laugh because I look like a fool,” she continued. “I wanted to do this simply because I love cooking, I just don’t know how to do it all the time.”

The show features Selena in her very own kitchen, video-chatting with chefs as they guide her through making elaborate dishes. Only her grandparents and her quarantine pod members are actually in her house with her, while the crew worked remotely.

On the panel, she opened up about letting fans into her brand new home through the series.

“I have a very difficult time doing that, because as much as I enjoy my position, I just definitely try to keep more of a private life, but this was different for me,” she said. “I was actually really excited because I just moved into my home, and that’s my new kitchen in the show, so basically I hadn’t officially moved in yet. I didn’t have certain furniture, and it just didn’t feel like my home yet, so it was really OK with me.”

That said, she knows her fans well.

“I can post a picture of the ground and my fans would try to dissect what happened, so that’s gonna happen no matter what,” she said.

You can check out Selena’s new kitchen in the trailer below!