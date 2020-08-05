See Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Drinks a Placenta Smoothie After Giving Birth

Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to share a video of herself drinking her placenta in a smoothie.

“Can you guess what I’m drinking?” the Teen Mom star asked her followers, later adding, “If you guessed my placenta, you’re right! Blended with fresh fruit and almond milk. Couldn’t taste the placenta at all.”

The 28-year-old also gave a shout-out to Lancaster Placenta Co., a company that states it “focuses on a woman’s postpartum journey” and specializes in “placenta encapsulation.”

Lowry joins a list of celebrities, including Hilary Duff and Chrissy Teigen, who have opened up about eating their placentas after giving birth. Lowry shared her post just days after she welcomed her fourth child. The MTV personality exclusively told E! News the baby boy was born July 30 at 2:47 p.m. He weighed in at 8 lbs, 15 oz. and measured at 22.5 inches long.

“No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” Lowry told E! News. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”