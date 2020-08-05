Sarah Paulson Is the Co-Worker From Hell in Netflix's Horrifying Ratched Trailer

","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https://www.youtube.com/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ZU9ZtlkSnnE/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Ratched | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}” data-url=”https://youtu.be/ZU9ZtlkSnnE” data-autoplay=”false” data-loop=”false” data-start=”0″ data-fs=”true” data-rel=”true”>

Prepare to get chills, because Netflix has released the first trailer for Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series on Tuesday. But if you’re at all squeamish or easily scared, then this series looks like it might not be one for you…

In addition to crunching bones,

…

Read More >

Other Links From TVGuide.com