Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Buds to Compete With Apple’s iPhones and AirPods Pro

Samsung today held a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event where it unveiled its next-generation smartphones that will compete with Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup, set to come out in the fall.



Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the two newest devices in the Note lineup, and, more notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 7.6-inch screen that uses thin glass instead of plastic to protect the display. When folded, the front display measures in at 6.2 inches. It’s equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage, plus there’s a new camera that uses a hole punch design instead of a notch.



Samsung aimed to make the Z Fold 2 a significant improvement over the original Galaxy Fold in terms of durability and functionality. Samsung says the hinge has been improved and the overall structure has been reinforced so it’s not as delicate as it was before. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to come out in September, which is also when we’ll learn more about it.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are Samsung’s new flagship Note smartphones. The $1,000 Note 20 features a 6.7-inch 60Hz AMOLED display with a hole punch camera, a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 4,300mAh battery, and a three camera setup with a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.



Samsung’s higher-end Galaxy Ultra also comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, but the high end model supports up to 120Hz refresh rates. There’s a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB or 512GB storage, microSD slot, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Ultra version of the Note has an impressive camera setup with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens that supports 5x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom, along with a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, plus an autofocus system that works with a laser.

Both Galaxy 20 Note phones are compatible with 5G networks, come with S Pens, and have fingerprint sensors and facial recognition for biometric protection. They support wireless charging and feature IP68 water and dust resistance.

Samsung also unveiled the $170 Galaxy Buds Live with Active Noise Cancellation, which are more affordable than Apple’s AirPods Pro with the same noise canceling features. Galaxy Buds come in black, white, and bronze.



There’s also a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7, and a new Galaxy Watch 3 with sleep tracking, ECG support, and blood pressure readings.



Samsung’s event can still be watched on YouTube for those who are interested in a full rundown on all the features in the new devices.

The Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung’s new Note devices, and the other Samsung devices with the exception of the Fold 2 will go on sale on August 6. Pre-ordering the Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra will provide Samsung users with a credit that can be used on the Samsung website or the Shop Samsung app.

Samsung’s new devices will directly compete with the iPhone 12 lineup, which Apple is expected to unveil in September and release starting in October.

Apple has four smartphones in the works, including 5.4 and 6.1-inch affordable devices and higher-end 6.1 and 6.7-inch devices that will rival the Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, but Apple has no foldable ‌iPhone‌ technology at this time to match the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and it’s not clear if or when the Cupertino company will release a foldable ‌iPhone‌.