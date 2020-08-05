Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Everything Samsung Announced

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is finally here, bringing with it the latest and greatest Samsung smartphones, some sweet headphones, and more. The event was largely expected to be where Samsung would unveil the Galaxy Note 20, as well as a number of other Samsung products.

Samsung shared a number of the big-ticket items ahead of the event with , including the new Note models, the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds, and more. Here’s everything we’ve seen so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the main event at Galaxy Unpacked 2020, and it’s set to be one of the best phones of the year. There are actually two Galaxy Note 20 models — the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Under the hood, both devices offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, along with a triple-lens camera on the back, an edge-to-edge display, and more. The Note 20 Ultra steps things up with a larger, higher resolution (WQHD+ compared to FHD+), a higher-resolution main camera, and a little extra RAM.

When it comes to design, the phones are both relatively classy. They offer a rectangular camera bump on the back of the device, with a hole-punch front-facing camera on the front. They also both offer Samsung’s S Pen, which will come in handy for things like writing down quick notes and has been upgraded to offer a latency of only 9ms.

The standard Galaxy Note 20 comes in at $1,000, while the larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $1,300. Both phones will be available starting on August 21.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung also took the wraps off of the new Galaxy Watch 3, which is likely to be considered the best non-Apple smartwatch out there. The device comes in two sizes — a 41mm model, and a 45mm model. They offer a rotating bezel to make controlling the software easier than it otherwise would be. On the back, there’s a heart rate monitor, and they’re water-resistant to up to an impressive 50 meters.

Perhaps the best thing about the Galaxy Watch 3, however, has more to do with the software. Samsung has been honing its wearable software for some time now, and the software on the Galaxy Watch 3 has been redesigned to look a whole lot better. It still works pretty much the same though — so it should remain relatively easy to use.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung also announced a rival to Apple’s AirPods, called the new Galaxy Buds Live. The Galaxy Buds Live are shaped like a bean, and are aimed at fitting into your ears without protruding, making them more or less invisible. But they’re not just well-designed — the Galaxy Buds Live will likely sound pretty great too. The headphones offer 12mm drivers, plus they have active noise cancellation to ensure a quiet listening experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available in three colors, including the classy new Mystic Bronze, and cost $170 — which is actually not bad at all in a world with $250 AirPods Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Last but not least is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which is Samsung’s answer to the Apple iPad Pro. The Galaxy Tab S7 offers a modern design, and comes in two variants — a Galaxy Tab S7, and a Galaxy Tab S7+. The tablets offer relatively slim bezels, stylus support, and more.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S7 offers a pretty powerful experience. The devices come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 512GB of storage. The displays on the devices offer a whopping 120Hz refresh rate, with the smaller Tab S7 coming in at 11 inches, and the larger Tab S7+ offering a 12.4-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The next-generation foldable device from Samsung also made an appearance. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 takes the original Galaxy Fold, and seriously refines it — with an edge-to-edge display on the front, and hole-punch cutouts for the front-facing cameras.

On the front of the device, there’s a 6.2-inch display, while the inside display sits in at 7.6 inches. And, it’s available in two colors — Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available sometime in September, and Samsung says it will share more details about the device closer to that launch date. Rumors indicate that it will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, along with either 256GB or 512GB of storage — and it should support 5G networks too.

