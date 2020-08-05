Ryan Reynolds Shares His Cut of ‘Green Lantern’ for ‘Justice League’ Crossover

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Reynolds is making use of his editing skills to put a twist on one of his infamous films. While he is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through his portrayal of Deadpool after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Canadian actor apparently still wants his place in the DCEU.

The 43-year-old hunk, who for years has poked fun at the “Green Lantern” major flop, is bringing up his inglorious past to claim his part in “Justice League“. On Tuesday, August 4, he shared his cut of the 2011 movie that features Ben Affleck‘s Batman, Henry Cavill‘s Superman, Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman, Ray Fisher‘s Cyborg as well as Ezra Miller‘s The Flash.

“Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts,” he wrote in the caption, though the word “judicious” was used as a joke since the clip reduces the 2-hour runtime to less than 30 seconds.

<br />

Prior to posting the re-edited version of “Green Lantern”, Reynolds teased that he might be in Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” while debunking rumors that he would portay Hawkman in “Black Adam“.

“I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do,” he tweeted earlier on Tuesday. “I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut.”

Responding to the Canadian actor’s denial of his involvement in “Black Adam”, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will take on the title character in the upcoming movie, jokingly insisted, “You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that.”

The wrestler-turned-actor went on trolling Reynolds, “You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test.”

Dwayne Johnson responded to Ryan Reynolds’ tweet.

Reynolds is currently leading the “Deadpool” franchise, though Disney has not given an official green light to a third movie yet. Meanwhile, the “Snyder Cut”, which is the director’s version of the superhero film, is scheduled to be released on HBO Max in the first half of 2021.