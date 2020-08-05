Ryan Reynolds regrets having 2012 wedding at a plantation

Ryan Reynolds has branded marrying Blake Lively on a plantation back in 2012 ‘a giant f***ing mistake’, during an interview with the September issue of Fast Company.

The Deadpool actor, 43, and the Gossip Girl star, 32, tied the knot at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina, and were subsequently criticized for glamorizing a place where black slaves once suffered and died.

Ryan was unequivocal in his apology, calling the choice of location ‘something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for’.

He said: ‘It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.’

'A giant f***ing mistake':

‘Years ago we got married again at home – but shame works in weird ways. A giant f***ing mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action,’ continued the action star.

‘It doesn’t mean you won’t f*** up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.’

Boone Hall Plantation also famously appeared in Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling’s romantic 2004 movie, The Notebook.

In May, the couple donated $200,000 to the NAACP, as well as releasing a statement which read in part, ‘We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.’

Back in 2012, the Green Lantern stars held their nuptials in an intimate ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina – to which just 35 guests were invited.

History:

Amends:

Blake’s self-confessed ‘idol’ Martha Stewart helped to create the big day, alongside local wedding planner Tara Guérard.

Florence Welch performed during the ceremony, and Bette Midler was one of a number of high profile guests who attended, as well as Blake’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel.

Ryan and Blake have gone on to have three daughters: James, five, Inez, three, and a third daughter, born last year in October, whom the pair have so far declined to name publicly.

The stars were first photographed as a couple in October 2011, not long after the premiere of their film, Green Lantern.

Unreserved:

Long loves: