Ryan Reynolds Apologizes For Marrying Wife On Slave Plantation

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is feeling apologetic for tying the knot to his actress wife, Blake Lively, on a slave plantation.

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy,” he told Fast Company in a recent interview.

The couple tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens in South Carolina.

“A giant f*cking mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f*ck up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

We’re not sure how he missed it — the fact that it was a plantation was actually in the venue’s name.

Is he pandering or is he being sincere?