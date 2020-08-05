Ryan Reynolds Apologizes For Marrying Wife On Slave Plantation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is feeling apologetic for tying the knot to his actress wife, Blake Lively, on a slave plantation.

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy,” he told Fast Company in a recent interview.

The couple tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens in South Carolina.

