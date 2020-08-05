Rugby news, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie eyes James O’Connor’s impressive Super Rugby form

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has heaped praise upon Reds star James O’Connor who has continued to win over fans in his second Australian rugby coming.

O’Connor has been a silent workhouse behind Queensland’s marked improvement this Super Rugby season, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the national coach.

“I’ve been really impressed with James,” Rennie told the Sydney Morning Herald. “All my knowledge of him was what you read in the papers from afar, but I’ve had lots of conversations with him. He’s been impressive, he’s really matured, he’s comfortable in his own skin.

“He’s as fit as he’s ever been – his Bronco [fitness test] that he did recently is the best he’s ever done – at 30.”

Rennie confirmed he was eyeing the 52-Test utility for Australia’s vacant No.10 Jersey, having impressed when called into a playmaking capacity for the Reds at times this season.

“That’s important for us,” Rennie said.

“We know he can play No.10, we know he can play midfield. More seasoned players being on top of their game is really important for us. He can play both.

“He’s played less rugby at No.10 but he’s done a great job for them because he gives confidence to people around him and he’s got an excellent skill set.

“I would have thought earlier in the year [he was] probably not a No.10 and more a No.12. He can play No.13 too. He’d prefer not to, he thinks probably he doesn’t have the leg speed to play No.13.”