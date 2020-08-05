Rihanna Puts Lavish and Sexy Spin on Household Chores in Harper’s Bazaar Pics

Harper’s Bazaar

The Barbadian singer, who graces the cover of the magazine’s September issue, also makes a statement to highlight Black Lives Matter movement with her ‘end racism’ T-shirt.

Rihanna makes doing household chores look glamorous in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Gracing the cover of the magazine’s September edition, the 32-year-old singer poses in designer pieces from Chanel, Dior and Miu Miu as well as collections from her own Fenty and Savage x Fenty brands for the inside spreads while showing the reality of life as people are now stuck at home.

In one picture, she takes out the trash while going pantless, showing her black undies. Adding a stylish touch, she also wears hot pink Amina Muaddi heels, several sparkling diamond necklaces, sunglasses and black latex gloves.

She also makes a statement to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement with her Nemesis Records T-shirt that reads, “End racism by any means necessary.” Still wearing the same outfit without her gloves, the “Umbrella” hitmaker is pictured changing a lightbulb.

Another snap has her lying down on the grass. Wearing a white shirt which is left unbuttoned, she offers a major display of her cleavage. The Barbadian beauty is also featured rummaging through the fridge in a fluffy blue Max Mara coat in a fourth image.

In an accompanying cover story, Rihanna talks about the launch of her new skincare line, Fenty Skin. “I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning,” she tells the magazine.

Of the long process that it took before the brand launched, Rih explains, “It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”





Rihanna also shows her nighttime skincare routine featuring her own Fenty Skin products in a video posted on Harper’z Bazaar’s YouTube channel.