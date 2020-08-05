‘RHOP’s New Star Wendy Osefo Talks Black Lives Matter

Dr. Wendy Osefo, the new cast member of Real Housewife of Potomac, has opened up about her work with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I know BLM has caught the nation’s attention at this time, but I have been doing this work for years. I marched when Trayvon Martin was killed and that was years ago. I’m excited that people are catching wind to this now, but this is my life’s work. This is what I do,” Dr. Wendy told The Washington Post. “Something that I focused on while we were filming is getting Black women out to vote. That’s something I’m passionate about — not just to get out and vote but to know the power of their vote.”

Viewers have not seen much of Wendy as the season premiere focused on the original housewives — but the season trailer reveals that she is not afraid to ruffle a few feathers.

“I think this group is very engaged with these current issues, and I’m excited because I’ve been doing this for a while and I’m glad people are coming on board,” she continued. “We need to propel this movement forward.”