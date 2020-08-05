RHOP’s Dr. Wendy Osefo Shades Karen Huger

Real Housewives of Potomac newbie, Dr. Wendy Osefo — is kicking off the season with a bang by calling out the show’s Grande Dame, Karen Huger.

During the episode, Karen stated that she wasn’t much impressed with the newcomer and took to Twitter.

“What do you mean. I act like I’ve never met you. I just said hello to you at Candice’s party last night.. I met you briefly on the carpet and heard your voice a few times during phone conversations when we briefly served on the same board. So far #notimpressed #RHOPWatchParty” she tweeted.

Wendy clapped back, “I wouldn’t be impressed with a young, educated BLACK woman, raising her young BLACK boys in today’s America if I were you as well.I should stop speaking out against injustices against BLACK people and start selling perfume. It makes sense your name is “Karen”🙄🤷🏽‍♀‍ #RHOPWatchParty.”