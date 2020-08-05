Home Business Resurgence of virus is muting economic recovery, more aid needed By

Resurgence of virus is muting economic recovery, more aid needed By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco

NEW YORK () – The resurgence of coronavirus infections has muted the economic recovery and Congress needs to support the economy by continuing to provide enhanced unemployment benefits and aid to state and local governments, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

“I believe the economy needs a continuation of the unemployment benefits,” Kaplan said during an interview with CNN. “It may not need to be in the same form as it currently is, but we need a continuation.”

Kaplan declined to say exactly how much aid he thinks lawmakers should provide, but he said the support, along with widespread use of masks, is critical to helping the economy recover.

He projected that U.S. GDP will grow at an annualized rate of 20% in the third quarter, but still expects the U.S. economy to contract by about 5% for the year.

The Fed official said the pace of the recovery will depend on the virus. Kaplan said further shutdowns may be needed in some parts of the country if it appears healthcare systems are at risk of becoming overwhelmed, and emphasized that widespread use of masks can help bring infections down to a more manageable level.

“The issue with the resurgence in the virus is it slowed down or somewhat muted the recovery we’ve been expecting,” Kaplan said. “So the better again we manage the virus, the better we’ll recover.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©