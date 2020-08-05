Researchers find a cluster of 295 Chrome extensions, with more than 80M users, that inserted ads into Google and Bing results; Google is now removing some (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Researchers find a cluster of 295 Chrome extensions, with more than 80M users, that inserted ads into Google and Bing results; Google is now removing some  —  The malicious Chrome extensions have been installed by more than 80 million users.  —  More than 80 million Chrome users have installed …

