Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Researchers find a cluster of 295 Chrome extensions, with more than 80M users, that inserted ads into Google and Bing results; Google is now removing some — The malicious Chrome extensions have been installed by more than 80 million users. — More than 80 million Chrome users have installed …
Researchers find a cluster of 295 Chrome extensions, with more than 80M users, that inserted ads into Google and Bing results; Google is now removing some (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet: