Report: No new positive COVID-19 tests among MLB players

Given where baseball was less than a week ago, this has to qualify as some tremendous news.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred previously faced slack for pretty much putting the onus on players as it relates to whether the season would be completed. In reality, it is up to the players and their teams to adhere to policies set forth by the league. It’s also up to the league to change with the times.

We’ve seen both of these things come to the forefront, leading to increased optimism that MLB can be played in this climate.

This also comes on the heels of the NBA announcing no new positive COVID-19 results for the third week in a row. While the NBA being played in a bubble changes the dynamic in that regard, Wednesday’s news from both leagues has to be seen as a step in the right direction.

From here, it will be all about controlling the virus as much as possible. Outside of those who have had games postponed, a vast majority of teams are now about 20 percent of the way through the truncated 60-game MLB season.