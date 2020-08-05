Report: MLB had zero positive coronavirus results in latest round of testing

The virus spread within the Marlins forced the temporary suspension of the team’s season from July 27 through Aug. 3. Miami defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Tuesday to resume its campaign.

St. Louis, meanwhile, hasn’t played since a July 29 loss to the Minnesota Twins. The Cardinals aren’t expected to be cleared to return to the diamond until Friday when St. Louis is scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs.

Both the Marlins and Cardinals were accused of failing to strictly follow health and safety protocols meant to allow players to continue living at home as they complete in-market games.

The NHL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer, and National Women’s Soccer League all housed personnel inside isolated bubble sites to prevent virus outbreaks before and during return-to-play scenarios.