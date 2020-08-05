‘Ren & Stimpy’ Reboot Gets Series Order at Comedy Central

RELATED STORIES

Comedy Central is bringing back another one of TV’s most beloved animated duos. Just one month after commissioning a Beavis and Butt-Head revival, the network has ordered a reboot of the Nickelodeon classic The Ren & Stimpy Show.

The Ren & Stimpy reboot will be overseen by a new creative team, as the property is reimagined for a new generation. An episode count and premiere date have not yet been revealed.

In addition to Ren & Stimpy and Beavis and Butt-Head, Comedy Central ordered a Jodie-centric Daria spinoff back in June. ViacomCBS has also commissioned a Clone High reboot by way of MTV Studios — though a network is not yet attached.

“I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and CCO for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement.

Added ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group president Chris McCarthy, “We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

The original Ren & Stimpy Show premiered in 1991 as one of Nickelodeon’s first animated series, alongside Rugrats and Doug. It ran for five seasons before it was cancelled in 1995. The following year, a previously unseen installment aired on MTV.

Seven years later, the spinoff Ren and Stimpy: Adult Party Cartoon premiered on the now-defunct Spike TV and was axed after just three episodes. Additional unaired episodes were eventually released on DVD in 2006.

Are you looking forward to the return of Ren & Stimpy? Intrigued by Comedy Central’s decision to ramp up its animation slate? Hit the comments and let us know.