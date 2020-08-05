Rebel Wilson’s weight loss secrets revealed: The five things the Hollwood actress does to get fit

Actress Rebel Wilson has offered a glimpse at some of the things she has been doing to get fit and lose weight, after she dubbed 2020 her ‘year of health’ at the beginning of January.

The 40-year-old star relies on a combination of boxing, hiking, battle ropes and stair climbing to shed the unwanted kilos, as well as an approach to her diet called the ‘Mayr Method’ – in which she has to chew every mouthful of food 40 times.

Dietitian Kate Save told Daily Mail Australia that she estimates Rebel has lost around 18kg already, or 2.8 stone.

So what are the actress’s secrets?

1. She lifts heavy weights

The first thing Rebel has adopted is lifting heavy weights, which is said to torch fat and quickly hone and tone your physique.

The actress can often be seen flipping tyres and pulling heavy items on her Instagram page, under the watchful gaze of her celebrity personal trainer, Jono Castano.

According to Jono, Rebel works out seven days per week with some sort of weight training involved every day to build up upper and lower body strength.

‘Friday vibes but Rebel Wilson has been putting in the hard yards seven days per week,’ Jono captioned a recent snap online.

2. She mixes the weight training with high intensity

High intensity exercise or HIIT has long had a reputation for being one of the best ways to ditch unwanted kilos.

And Rebel’s weekly workouts also include stair sprints and bouts with battle ropes.

The 40-year-old conducts boxing sessions at Jono’s gym, as boxing is one of the best workouts for creating lean, toned muscles.

By mixing things up, she is able to get more of the benefits of everything.

3. She hikes

Rebel has become a fan of hiking this year, sharing snaps from Barrenjoey Lighthouse in Sydney’s Palm Beach after doing the Lighthouse Walk.

The lighthouse walk is 2.2km, but takes around 90 minutes to climb, thanks to steep sections in some areas.

The actress favours workout gear by the UK brand, Gymshark.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Rebel’s trainer Jono said the best things to do if you want to transform your body is ‘focus on your nutrition, train around five days a week, ensure you’re recovering well by stretching and sleeping, and make sure you’re taking enough supplementation and multivitamins’.

‘Treat your body like a temple!’ Jono said.

4. She follows the ‘Mayr method’

What are the main elements of the ‘Mayr method’? * Stop snacking throughout the day. * Make breakfast part of the schedule, potentially dropping dinner. * Reduce dairy and gluten intake overall. * Refrain from eating raw foods after 4pm. * Refrain from doing anything else while you’re eating. * Chew your foods 40 times.

When it comes to diet, Rebel has said she is a devout follower of something called the ‘Mayr method’.

Rebel apparently started using the popular approach when she visited the luxury medical detox and wellness centre, VivaMayr, in Austria.

The ‘Mayr method’ is an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation.

The method eliminates snacking, reduces gluten and dairy intake, and encourages followers to follow mindful eating techniques like chewing food slowly and eating without distractions.

The program recommends chewing each bite up to 40 times.

A typical day on Rebel’s plate includes plenty of lean protein and green, leafy vegetables.

5. She is taking her

While Rebel is working out and eating well every single day, she knows that getting fit and losing weight is not a quick fix.

Jono said that a year is a good period of for changing your body, as two months isn’t enough.

‘Don’t forget, two months, you’re putting a lot of stress on yourself,’ he told Yahoo.

‘So, my advice is keep your goals realistic, short and then achieve them and progress from there.’

In March, Jono told Daily Mail Australia his top tips to help people lose weight.

The Sydney gym buff said that people should be working out for at least 45 minutes a day to shed the kilos.

While calorie intake is important, dieters don’t have to sacrifice cheat days.

What is a typical week of workouts for Rebel Wilson? DAY ONE: HIIT and mobility DAY TWO: Weights and resistance DAY THREE: HIIT DAY FOUR: HIIT DAY FIVE: HIIT and weights DAY SIX: Recovery DAY SEVEN: HIIT

‘At a minimum, I preach to always get in 45 minutes daily. Whether that be a workout, a walk or something else that’s physical that you enjoy doing,’ Jono told FEMAIL.

Jono, 28, believes that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is the best form of exercise for weight loss.

‘What I do for most of my clients looking to shed some pounds is incorporating a mix of different exercises into their session. Short bursts of intense cardio combined with resistance training and weights is my special formula,’ he said.

‘It fires up the heart rate and calorie burn as well as builds lean muscle so your body continues to burn calories at a high rate throughout the day.’

Diet is just as important as exercise, and Jono recommends eating at a ‘calorie deficit’ if you want to lose weight.

‘Think about it, if you train one hour a day, it’s very important what you do in the other 23 hours,’ he said.

‘If you’re looking to shed some pounds, it’s important to eat at a calorie deficit meaning your total daily calorie expenditure needs to be higher than your calorie intake through what you eat.’

To follow Rebel’s trainer, Jono Castano, online, please click here.