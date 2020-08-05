Rapper 42 Dugg Facing 5 Years in Jail After Arrested for Fleeing Cop

Instagram

Lil Baby’s associate has been taken into police custody in Michigan after fleeing cops when the law enforcement tried to pull him over for running a stop sign.

–

American rapper 42 Dugg has been arrested on felony charges of fleeing police after two months evading capture.

The Lil Baby associate, who appears on his tracks “Grace” and “We Paid”, was apprehended by officers in Oakland County, Michigan on Monday (3Aug20) – almost two months after he allegedly fled cops in a Detroit suburb.

Oakland County’s chief assistant prosecutor Paul Walton tells TMZ.com officers tried to pull over a 2020 Chevy Tahoe that ran a stop sign back in June.

Officials then ran the plates and discovered it was a rental from Hertz under a local promoter’s name – which allowed detectives to discover Dugg, real name Dion Marquise Hayes, is one of the promoter’s clients.

Officers claim to have identified the 25-year-old musician as the driver in surveillance video, and they then tracked him down and booked him for fleeing a police officer – a third-degree felony in Michigan.

Dugg has been released from jail after posting a $20,000 (£15,200) bond but must wear a GPS ankle monitor as part of his release conditions.

If convicted, the star could face up to 5 years in prison, a $1,000 (£760) fine and a one-year driving ban. He will be back in court next week to face the charge.