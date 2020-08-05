Ramona Singer Apologizes For Exposing Leah McSweeney’s Bipolar

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has apologized for exposing cast member, Leah McSweeney’s bipolar during a recent episode of the show.

On the show, she revealed that one of Leah’s friends had told her about her condition.

“They go, ‘Ramona listen, this Leah girl, she writes a blog and on a blog she says she’s bipolar,’ ” she said. “That explains it all!” Singer said on the show.

