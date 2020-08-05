PSA: Now could be your last chance to grab discount iTunes cards

Getting your hands on discount iTunes cards has never been difficult in the past. Keeping an eye out on 9to5Toys or searching on ebay would normally bring up cards at 15-20% below list price.

Stores like Best Buy would also incentives for buying from them. But finding such deals is already proving difficult …

The reason is Apple’s recent announcement that it is replacing separate iTunes and store cards with a single Apple Gift Card.

Starting today, you can visit Apple’s new unified Gift Cards site to buy one universal card by email or mail. Cards come in up to 8 different Apple logo designs and standard amounts of $25, $50, $100, or a custom amount. You’ll also be able to pick up the new cards at a physical Apple Store.

While discounts were common on iTunes cards – valid for media and app purchases – they were rare for store cards, valid for buying hardware. That suggests it will be equally hard to find discounted Apple Gift Cards in future.

The good news is that iTunes cards remain valid, so as Macworld noted, if you can still find any deals, now would be a great time to stock up.

