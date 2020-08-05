Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / VICE:
Profile of Mohamed Al-Sharifi, aka GamerDoc, a volunteer who has spent two years hunting cheaters in Overwatch and Valorant, getting ~50K-70K cheaters banned — This 24-year-old Iraqi who lives in London has spent two years hunting cheaters in Overwatch and Valorant, getting thousands …
Profile of Mohamed Al-Sharifi, aka GamerDoc, a volunteer who has spent two years hunting cheaters in Overwatch and Valorant, getting ~50K-70K cheaters banned (Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai/VICE)
