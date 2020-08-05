Post Malone Sparks Rumors He’s Dating Korean Rapper MLMA With PDA-Filled Pics

Instagram

In one of the photos that the Korean musician shares on her Instagram account, she can be seen resting her head on the ‘Sunflower’ rapper’s shoulder during an outing.

Post Malone has never been open when it comes to his personal life, but now a rumor has surfaced that the rapper has found himself a new girlfriend. It all started after a Korean rapper named MLMA shared on Instagram several photos of them getting cozy with each other during an outing.

In one of the photos shared on the social media site, MLMA could be seen resting her head on Malone’s shoulder as both of them stared at the camera. Another photo featured the two showing off their matching artsy rings, while the rumored couple got cuddly again in two polaroid photos. “I did makeup on cutest face,” she wrote in the caption of the post, adding a red heart emoji.

Later, she returned to Instagram to document another outing with the “Circles” hitmaker. “Ring bell to see something cute,” so she wrote in a photo of a door bell, before she followed it up with a video of Malone playing guitar. MLMA additionally included a couple of photos of her and Malone getting affectionate in the post.

Fans began to speculate that MLMA and Malone might be romantically involved with each other after seeing the photos. “Omg are you guys dating,” one asked, while another person said, “OK but if y’all were a thing, that would be SMTHING CUTE.” Someone else similarly asked, “Cutee. But are you guys a thing?” An individual was in shock, “Posty your new boyfriend ?!”

Neither Malone nor MLMA has responded to the rumors.

Malone was previously in a relationship with Ashlen Diaz for three years. He also briefly dated a mysterious woman last year, slamming fans who tried to expose her identity and Instagram account to the world. “to my REAL fans I love you to death,” he wrote at the time. “to the people trying to dig so f***ing hard to try and get me to leave my girl, y’all ain’t real fans and it needs to stop.”