PGA Championship 2020 tee times, pairings, featured groups for Rounds 1-2

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The PGA Championship has released tee times and pairings for its 2020 tournament, including a few massive featured groups.

The biggest of those, arguably, is the grouping of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. The three have combined for seven PGA Championships and, in the 2019-20 season, five wins and 18 top-10 finishes. Woods won a major last season at The Masters and is looking to win his fifth PGA Championship. McIlroy is looking for his third overall, while Thomas looks for his second (and fourth win of the season). But they’re not the only huge group playing this week.

The grouping of Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship), Gary Woodland (U.S. Open) and Shane Lowry (British Open) represent winners of three of the last four majors. Other notable groupsings include Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, all former World No. 1s; Spieth in particular will look to complete the major Grand Slam with a win at TPC Harding Park. The grouping of Bryson DeChambeau, Ricky Fowler and Adam Scott will also be interesting to watch as well, considering this is DeChambeau’s first major since revamping his game.

Storylines abound with each group, to be sure. Below is the full breakdown of the 2020 PGA Championship, including featured groups, tee times and groupings for Rounds 1 and 2:

PGA Championship featured groups 2020

Thursday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern)

  • Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry (11:11 a.m.)
  • Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose (11:22 a.m.)
  • Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas (11:33 a.m.)
  • Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott (4:47 p.m.)
  • Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia (4:58 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 7

Friday’s featured groups will be announced following the conclusion of play on Thursday.

PGA Championship tee times & pairings

The 2020 PGA Championship will start at 10 a.m. as Brian Harman, C.T. Pan and Jeff Hart tee off on Hole 1. Below are the full tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of the PGA Championship:

Round 1: Thursday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern)

Morning groups:

GroupTee timeTee
Brian Harman, C.T. Pan, Jeff Hart10 a.m.Hole 1
Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge10:05 a.m.Hole 10
Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley10:11 a.m.Hole 1
Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor10:16 a.m.Hole 10
Sung Kang, John O’Leary, Dylan Frittelli10:22 a.m.Hole 1
Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay10:27 a.m.Hole 10
Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz10:33 a.m.Hole 1
Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day10:38 a.m.Hole 10
Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson10:44 a.m.Hole 1
Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker10:49 a.m.Hole 10
Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton10:55 a.m.Hole 1
Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson11 a.m.Hole 10
Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel11:06 a.m.Hole 1
Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry11:11 a.m.Hole 10
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak11:17 a.m.Hole 1
Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose11:22 a.m.Hole 10
Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor11:28 a.m.Hole 1
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas11:33 a.m.Hole 10
Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele11:39 a.m.Hole 1
Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick11:44 a.m.Hole 10
Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez11:50 a.m.Hole 1
Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim11:55 a.m.Hole 10
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis12:01 p.m.Hole 1
Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie12:06 p.m.Hole 10
David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English12:12 p.m.Hole 1
Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam12:17 p.m.Hole 10

Afternoon groups:

GroupTee timeTee
Bob Sowards, Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski3:25 p.m.Hole 10
Tyler Duncan, J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout3:30 p.m.Hole 1
Haotong Li, Benny Cook, Jorge Campillo3:36 p.m.Hole 10
Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten3:41 p.m.Hole 1
Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im3:47 p.m.Hole 10
Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris3:52 p.m.Hole 1
J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III3:58 p.m.Hole 10
Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang4:03 p.m.Hole 1
Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale4:09 p.m.Hole 10
Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre4:14 p.m.Hole 1
Brian Studard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel4:20 p.m.Hole 10
Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell4:25 p.m.Hole 1
Matt Jones, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Streelman4:31 p.m.Hole 10
Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama4:36 p.m.Hole 1
Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley4:42 p.m.Hole 10
Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott4:47 p.m.Hole 1
Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ4:53 p.m.Hole 10
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia4:58 p.m.Hole 1
Troy Merritt, Wyndham Clark, Chan Kim5:04 p.m.Hole 10
Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson5:09 p.m.Hole 1
Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd5:15 p.m.Hole 10
Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman5:20 p.m.Hole 1
Judd Gibb, Lucas Herberg, Mark Hubbard5:26 p.m.Hole 10
Sepp Straka, Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim5:31 p.m.Hole 1
Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult, Adam Long5:37 p.m.Hole 10
Sebastian Munoz, Justin Bertsch, Benjamin Herbert5:42 p.m.Hole 1

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 7

(All times Eastern)

Morning groups:

GroupTee timeTee
Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski, Bob Sowards10 a.m.Hole 1
J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyler Duncan10:05 a.m.Hole 10
Benny Cook, Haotong Li, Jorge Campillo10:11 a.m.Hole 1
Joost Luiten, Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr.10:16 a.m.Hole 10
Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An10:22 a.m.Hole 1
Shaun Norris, Jim Herman, Rob Labritz10:27 a.m.Hole 10
Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston10:33 a.m.Hole 1
Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang, Adam Hadwin10:38 a.m.Hole 10
Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale10:44 a.m.Hole 1
Kevin Na, Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Reed10:49 a.m.Hole 10
Jim Furyk, Brian Stuard, Billy Horschel10:55 a.m.Hole 1
Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell11 a.m.Hole 10
Jazz Janewattananond, Matt Jones, Kevin Streelman11:06 a.m.Hole 1
Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland11:11 a.m.Hole 10
Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III11:17 a.m.Hole 1
Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau11:22 a.m.Hole 10
Denny McCarthy, Cameron Smith, Cameron Champ11:28 a.m.Hole 1
Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia11:33 a.m.Hole 10
Troy Merritt, Chan Kim, Wyndham Clark11:39 a.m.Hole 1
Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson11:44 a.m.Hole 10
Jason Caron, Brendon Todd, Doc Redman11:50 a.m.Hole 1
Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman11:55 a.m.Hole 10
Judd Gibb, Lucas Herbert, Mark Hubbard12:01 p.m.Hole 1
Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Vermeer12:06 p.m.Hole 10
Marcus Kinhult, Shawn Warren, Adam Long12:12 p.m.Hole 1
Benjamin Hebert, Sebastián Muñoz, Justin Bertsch12:17 p.m.Hole 10

Afternoon groups:

GroupTee timeTee
Brian Harman, C.T. Pan, Jeff Hart3:25 p.m.Hole 10
Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge3:30 p.m.Hole 1
Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley3:36 p.m.Hole 10
Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor3:41 p.m.Hole 1
Sung Kang, John O’Leary, Dylan Frittelli3:47 p.m.Hole 10
Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay3:52 p.m.Hole 1
Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz3:58 p.m.Hole 10
Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day4:03 p.m.Hole 1
Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson4:09 p.m.Hole 10
Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker4:14 p.m.Hole 1
Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton4:20 p.m.Hole 10
Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson4:25 p.m.Hole 1
Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel4:31 p.m.Hole 10
Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry4:36 p.m.Hole 1
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak4:42 p.m.Hole 10
Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose4:47 p.m.Hole 1
Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor4:53 p.m.Hole 10
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas4:58 p.m.Hole 1
Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele5:04 p.m.Hole 10
Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick5:09 p.m.Hole 1
Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez5:15 p.m.Hole 10
Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim5:20 p.m.Hole 1
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis5:26 p.m.Hole 10
Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie5:31 p.m.Hole 1
David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English5:37 p.m.Hole 10
Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam5:42 p.m.Hole 1

