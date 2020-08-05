PGA Championship 2020 tee times, pairings, featured groups for Rounds 1-2

The PGA Championship has released tee times and pairings for its 2020 tournament, including a few massive featured groups.
The biggest of those, arguably, is the grouping of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. The three have combined for seven PGA Championships and, in the 2019-20 season, five wins and 18 top-10 finishes. Woods won a major last season at The Masters and is looking to win his fifth PGA Championship. McIlroy is looking for his third overall, while Thomas looks for his second (and fourth win of the season). But they’re not the only huge group playing this week.
The grouping of Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship), Gary Woodland (U.S. Open) and Shane Lowry (British Open) represent winners of three of the last four majors. Other notable groupsings include Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, all former World No. 1s; Spieth in particular will look to complete the major Grand Slam with a win at TPC Harding Park. The grouping of Bryson DeChambeau, Ricky Fowler and Adam Scott will also be interesting to watch as well, considering this is DeChambeau’s first major since revamping his game.
Storylines abound with each group, to be sure. Below is the full breakdown of the 2020 PGA Championship, including featured groups, tee times and groupings for Rounds 1 and 2:
PGA Championship featured groups 2020
Thursday, Aug. 6
(All times Eastern)
- Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry (11:11 a.m.)
- Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose (11:22 a.m.)
- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas (11:33 a.m.)
- Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott (4:47 p.m.)
- Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia (4:58 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 7
Friday’s featured groups will be announced following the conclusion of play on Thursday.
PGA Championship tee times & pairings
The 2020 PGA Championship will start at 10 a.m. as Brian Harman, C.T. Pan and Jeff Hart tee off on Hole 1. Below are the full tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of the PGA Championship:
Round 1: Thursday, Aug. 6
(All times Eastern)
Morning groups:
|Group
|Tee time
|Tee
|Brian Harman, C.T. Pan, Jeff Hart
|10 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge
|10:05 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley
|10:11 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor
|10:16 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Sung Kang, John O’Leary, Dylan Frittelli
|10:22 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay
|10:27 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz
|10:33 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day
|10:38 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson
|10:44 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker
|10:49 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton
|10:55 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson
|11 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel
|11:06 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
|11:11 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak
|11:17 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
|11:22 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor
|11:28 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
|11:33 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele
|11:39 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick
|11:44 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez
|11:50 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim
|11:55 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis
|12:01 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie
|12:06 p.m.
|Hole 10
|David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English
|12:12 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam
|12:17 p.m.
|Hole 10
Afternoon groups:
|Group
|Tee time
|Tee
|Bob Sowards, Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski
|3:25 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Tyler Duncan, J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|3:30 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Haotong Li, Benny Cook, Jorge Campillo
|3:36 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten
|3:41 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im
|3:47 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris
|3:52 p.m.
|Hole 1
|J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III
|3:58 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang
|4:03 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale
|4:09 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre
|4:14 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Brian Studard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel
|4:20 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell
|4:25 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Matt Jones, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Streelman
|4:31 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
|4:36 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley
|4:42 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott
|4:47 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ
|4:53 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia
|4:58 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Troy Merritt, Wyndham Clark, Chan Kim
|5:04 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson
|5:09 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd
|5:15 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman
|5:20 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Judd Gibb, Lucas Herberg, Mark Hubbard
|5:26 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Sepp Straka, Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim
|5:31 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult, Adam Long
|5:37 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Sebastian Munoz, Justin Bertsch, Benjamin Herbert
|5:42 p.m.
|Hole 1
Round 2: Friday, Aug. 7
(All times Eastern)
Morning groups:
|Group
|Tee time
|Tee
|Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski, Bob Sowards
|10 a.m.
|Hole 1
|J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyler Duncan
|10:05 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Benny Cook, Haotong Li, Jorge Campillo
|10:11 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Joost Luiten, Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr.
|10:16 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An
|10:22 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Shaun Norris, Jim Herman, Rob Labritz
|10:27 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston
|10:33 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang, Adam Hadwin
|10:38 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale
|10:44 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Kevin Na, Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Reed
|10:49 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Jim Furyk, Brian Stuard, Billy Horschel
|10:55 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell
|11 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Jazz Janewattananond, Matt Jones, Kevin Streelman
|11:06 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
|11:11 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III
|11:17 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau
|11:22 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Denny McCarthy, Cameron Smith, Cameron Champ
|11:28 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia
|11:33 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Troy Merritt, Chan Kim, Wyndham Clark
|11:39 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson
|11:44 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Jason Caron, Brendon Todd, Doc Redman
|11:50 a.m.
|Hole 1
|Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman
|11:55 a.m.
|Hole 10
|Judd Gibb, Lucas Herbert, Mark Hubbard
|12:01 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Vermeer
|12:06 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Marcus Kinhult, Shawn Warren, Adam Long
|12:12 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Benjamin Hebert, Sebastián Muñoz, Justin Bertsch
|12:17 p.m.
|Hole 10
Afternoon groups:
|Group
|Tee time
|Tee
|Brian Harman, C.T. Pan, Jeff Hart
|3:25 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge
|3:30 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley
|3:36 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor
|3:41 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Sung Kang, John O’Leary, Dylan Frittelli
|3:47 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay
|3:52 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz
|3:58 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day
|4:03 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson
|4:09 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker
|4:14 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton
|4:20 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson
|4:25 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel
|4:31 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
|4:36 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak
|4:42 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
|4:47 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor
|4:53 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
|4:58 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele
|5:04 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick
|5:09 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez
|5:15 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim
|5:20 p.m.
|Hole 1
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis
|5:26 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie
|5:31 p.m.
|Hole 1
|David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English
|5:37 p.m.
|Hole 10
|Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam
|5:42 p.m.
|Hole 1