Paul Vaughan Dragons cafe visit, bubble breach

UPDATE: Dragons star Paul Vaughan is likely to be stood down for tonight’s clash with the Roosters after being caught in an Illawarra cafe this morning.

Vaughan has admitted to Nine News that he was at the cafe, although he denies using a false name to escape detection.

Nine News informed the NRL of the potential breach of its strict bio-security rules and an investigation is being conducted.

The Dragons have since admitted in a statement that Vaughan’s visit to the cafe was a breach of the NRL’s bio-security measures.

“The Dragons are disappointed with Vaughan’s conduct and are working with the NRL and Project Apollo to determine his availability for the Dragons’ Round 13 clash against the Sydney Roosters,” the statement said.

The breach from Vaughan comes just hours after it was revealed that Wayne Bennett was being investigated for having lunch at a Leichhardt restaurant yesterday.

Bennett admitted to a press conference today that he had lunch at Grappa with his partner, claiming he did not know he was in breach of the rules.

Paul Vaughan (Getty)

MORE TO COME…