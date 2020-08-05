Paris Jackson: I Don’t Feel Like There Is A Label For My Sexuality

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has revealed that she does not believe there is a label for her sexuality.

“I don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits. Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalize … We’re getting past the need for labels. It’s beautiful,” she told PEOPLE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR