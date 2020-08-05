Paris Jackson: I Don’t Feel Like There Is A Label For My Sexuality

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has revealed that she does not believe there is a label for her sexuality.

“I don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits. Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalize … We’re getting past the need for labels. It’s beautiful,” she told PEOPLE.

“I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women,” she said. “It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is, it’s literally just what are you like as a person.”

This week is the season finale of her Facebook Watch show, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.

