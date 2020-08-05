Paris Jackson Feels Uncomfortable Being Labeled as Bisexual

Instagram

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson explains why she doesn’t want to be labeled as bisexual although she has dated both men and women in the past.

Paris Jackson isn’t comfortable with being described as bisexual, as the label “doesn’t feel right.”

The model, singer and only daughter of late superstar Michael Jackson has been open about her sexuality, and recently she has given fans a more personal insight into her life via her Facebook Watch show “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn“, which has its season finale on Tuesday (04Aug20).

However, while she has dated both men and women, Paris tells People magazine it “doesn’t feel right” for her to be simply labelled as bisexual.

“I don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits,” she explains. “Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalise… We’re getting past the need for labels. It’s beautiful.”

The 22 year old has overcome her own personal mental health struggles, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, she says she’s been mindful of staying grounded and healthy using therapy and meditation.

“Everyone has different ways of coping with depression and anxiety. I encourage anyone going through it to research as much as they can to find what fits them best,” says Jackson. “For me, I just try to practice meditation and DBT (dialectical behaviour therapy), I try to surround myself with people, places and things that feed my soul and make me happy.”

Meanwhile in May, Jackson joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles and is continuing to advocate for the cause using her platform.

“The message I hope people get is to just do your part,” she adds. “Don’t be an a**hole. Do what you can to make this world a better place. There’s no such thing as ‘enough activism for the day.’ We all need to get to work and get our hands dirty. No one is going to do it for us.”