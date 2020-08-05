Original DJ Tony Okungbowa Recalls ‘Toxicity’ on Set

WENN/Daniel Tanner

Meanwhile, Ellen’s brother Vance DeGeneres comes to his sister’s defense amid the public scrutiny, calling the vicious attack and allegations against the host ‘bulls**t.’

–

Amid the toxic environment controversy against “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, more people came forward with more allegations in support of the damning claims. On Tuesday, August 4, Tony Okungbowa, who served as the morning talk show’s DJ for several years, took to his Instagram account to share his experience working on the daytime show.

“Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times. I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there,” Okungbowa, who currently stars as Kofo on the CBS sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola“, wrote in the post.

Echoing current and former employees’ claims about the show’s toxic environment, Okungbowa added, “I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment.” He concluded his message by saying that he stood “with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

<br />

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres‘ brother Vance DeGeneres came to his sister’s defense amid the public scrutiny. Calling her a “bright light in a dark world,” the 65-year-old said on Twitter on Tuesday, “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”

Vance DeGeneres defended his sister Ellen amid backlash.

He doubled down on his support for the award-winning host on his Facebook post on the same day. “Ok, I need to say something. My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bulls**t. I put up a simple statement yesterday that said ‘I stand by Ellen.’ Only a handful of my Facebook ‘friends’ responded to it,” he wrote.

<br />

He continued, “If you don’t support Ellen, then you don’t support me, so please unfriend me. I’m sick and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has – and always will – stand against bullying of any kind. She’s a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot.”