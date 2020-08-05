‘Optimistic’ Democrats vow to stay in D.C. until coronavirus deal reached By

WASHINGTON () – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she feels optimistic that lawmakers can reach a deal on another round of aid meant to blunt the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, after meeting with members of President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday.

Pelosi and fellow Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters after the meeting that they are determined to pass a broad bill that addresses many pressing public needs during the disease outbreak. Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said that members of his party will stay in Washington as long as it takes to reach a deal. Typically the U.S. Congress takes off August in a recess where they can visit with constituents in their home states and districts.

