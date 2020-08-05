Oprah Winfrey Draws Mixed Reaction for Saying ‘Whiteness Still Gives You Advantage’

Instagram

In the latest episode of ‘The Oprah Conversation’, the media mogul says that even though there are poor white people, ‘they still have their whiteness’ that gives them an advantage.

Oprah Winfrey has caused quite a controversy with her latest comment. In the latest episode of online series “The Oprah Conversation” with former NFL star Emmanuel Acho, the media mogul invited her viewers to ask questions about racism and white privilege, prompting one of them to point out that “it’s important not to group all white people” because there are some who are poor and struggling.

However, Oprah has a different opinion regarding that. Even though she admitted that there are indeed white people who are not as “powerful as the system of white people,” she pointed out that “no matter where they are on the rung or ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

“Whites have a leg up,” she elaborated. “That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.”

People have different reactions regarding her comment. While there are some who agree and support her, there are some others who attack her over that. “How did Oprah make 2.6 billion dollars if America is so racist?” one person sarcastically asked, as someone mocked, “Oprah Winfrey, a billionaire, is lecturing Americans that white people are keeping other races from succeeding in life.”

Meanwhile, another individual said, “I would love to see a video of Oprah the billionaire, talking to a homeless white guy and saying this to his face. That would be glorious.” One other person noted, “Billionaire Oprah Winfrey lectures the rest of us: ‘You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘White Privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.’ What utter, racist BS.”

One of those who supported her, in the meantime, said, “Even homeless white people receive more sympathy than black homeless people… that is still a form of privilege.” Someone else commented, “White privilege doesn’t mean your life hasn’t been hard. It means that your skin color isn’t one of the things making it harder.”