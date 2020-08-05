Only family members invited to Rana Daggubati’s special themed wedding

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will be tying the knot on August 8, 2020. The couple did a small ceremony in May where their families met and decided on the date of the wedding. Later the couple also did an engagement ceremony, pictures of which floated online. However, Rana’s dad D. Suresh Babu, spoke to a leading daily about how the wedding ceremony is going to take place. He revealed that all safety measures have been taken care of and that the family has only invited 30 people for the wedding which is all set to have a special theme.

He said, “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry.” Well, we wish the couple a lifetime of happiness together.