OKEx Launches Indian P2P Trading Platform Despite Legal Uncertainty By Cointelegraph

OKEx Launches Indian P2P Trading Platform Despite Legal Uncertainty
Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has announced a new peer-to-peer trading platform launching Aug. 5, which allows users to buy digital currencies with zero transaction fees using Indian rupees (INR).
The announcement comes hot on the heels of reports that the Indian government is planning to pass a law making cryptocurrency trading illegal in the country.
