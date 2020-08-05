Odell Beckham Jr. Blasts NFL For Commencing Season

Odell Beckham Jr. is putting the NFL on blast — accusing them of only resuming the season for the coins.

Obviously, with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “Hooping is different than playing an 11-on-11 contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room. We’re not ready for football season.” 

