NRL news, Peter FitzSimons defends Israel Folau over ‘perfect right’ not to kneel in Catalans BLM tribute

Wallabies great Peter FitzSimons has defended Israel Folau’s “perfect right” not to join his Catalans Dragons teammates when they kneeled in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, but says he is “surprised”.

Folau was the only player not to take a knee with Catalans and St Helens players when they kneeled ahead of their English Super League return clash at Headingley over the weekend.

Officials and players from both sides knelt in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, but Folau remained the only person standing as others around him dropped to one knee.

FitzSimons has never shied away from challenging Folau throughout his unceremonious Rugby Australia departure, but this time around the Wallabies legend insisted that, although it wasn’t a great look, the cross-code star was well within his right not to kneel.

“It is Israel Folau’s perfect right not to kneel if he doesn’t want to kneel,” FitzSimons told Wide World of Sports’ 5 Minutes with Fitzy.

“It’s not for us to say how he should or shouldn’t protest.

“I was surprised, however.

“With the whole Black Lives Matter movement, the whole thing that’s happening in the world of sport is terrific. It’s saying there are things that are more important than sport, we’re in this together. This is a social issue for us all to discuss.

“Israel Folau wants to opt-out of that, so be it. It’s his right. I’ll let it go at that.”

The sentiment around the game was that Folau was being ‘difficult’ – as he was when he shared homophobic slurs over social media in his infamous exit from rugby union.

But speaking to Wide World of Sports’ The Mole, a Catalans Dragons insider revealed that the real reason Folau chose not to kneel was down to his staunch religious beliefs.

“He will only kneel for one being – his god,” a Catalans insider revealed.

“He obviously supports justice for black people, being of Islander background himself, but kneeling in protest goes against his beliefs.”

Dragons coach Steve McNamara also defended Folau’s decision after the match saying it was a “personal choice”.

“As a group of players and coaching staff, we spoke about it in depth and as a club we are completely against racism and all for equal opportunity,” McNamara said.

“But there were some players and staff who made the decision not to take the knee.

“That was based on personal choice. They have their own reasons for doing that, and we decided we would respect anyone’s personal choice on the matter.”