NRL news | Mole’s biggest improvers and strugglers in 2020 season

There isn’t a Dally M Award for most improved player of the season – but perhaps there should be.

A host of players have lifted their game by several notches in this COVID-affected year, while some have gone in the opposite direction.

With the help of my Twitter followers, I’ve listed the players who have stepped up so far this season, and those who have gone backwards.

Star rookies like Harry Grant or Bradman Best were not considered – as they were not regular first-graders last season.

Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard. (Getty)

THE IMPROVERS

Reagan Campbell-Gillard: This bloke looked like he was just going through the motions at Penrith last season – at the Eels he is running through brick walls every week.

Matt Dufty: The Dragons didn’t want a bar of this mighty mite for long periods last season – now he has found his confidence and is scoring and setting up tries in a team that is struggling.

Luciano Leilua: Full marks to the Tigers for recruiting this dynamic ball-runner – his impact on the edges makes him one of the buys of the season.

Wests Tigers back-rower Luciano Leilua. (Getty)

Lindsay Collins: With the Roosters in the midst of an injury crisis, this old-style prop has come to the fore and is showing the way up front.

Kurt Mann: Much maligned in the past, the versatile utility is the most consistent performer in a very inconsistent Knights team.

Isaah Yeo: A good, honest battler in his previous six seasons with the Panthers, Yeo has developed into a strike weapon and team leader.

Dragons centre Zac Lomax. (Getty)

Zac Lomax: Still has a few problems reading defence but with the ball, he has been dynamic for the Dragons and is a real danger man.

Reed Mahoney: Has gone from an average No.9 to right up there with the best hookers in the NRL in a stunning transformation at the Eels.

Kotoni Staggs: His impact can be seen by how much more dangerous the Broncos are when he is playing. Origin bound at season’s end.

Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen. (Getty)

Ryan Papenhuyzen: The Storm thought they would never be able to replace Billy Slater – this kid has proved them wrong. A real pocket rocket.

Jack Hetherington: Given his chance on loan to the Warriors from Penrith, he has grabbed the chance and is playing with aggression and maturity.

David Nofoaluma: By the halfway mark of the season, had already scored more tries than any Tiger over the past two years. Big, strong and fast.

Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma. (Getty)

Curtis Sironen: This kid was always going to make it – and he’s chosen 2020 under Des Hasler to reach his potential. Top-class ball runner.

Tom Burgess: The last Burgess left standing at Souths, he has emerged from the shadow of his brothers to become a powerhouse metre-eater.

Braden Hamlin-Uele: After struggling to make the grade in recent seasons, this strongman has become a genuine strike weapon for the Sharks.

Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua. (Getty)

THE STRUGGLERS

Joey Leilua: Helped Canberra to the grand final last year but hasn’t settled in at the Tigers, with his discipline letting him down badly.

Corey Norman: Dragons coach Paul McGregor finally dropped the under-performing playmaker this week – and no one was really surprised.

Luke Brooks: The Tigers still see him as the man to take them around the field but for some reason, he has struggled to find his best.

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. (Getty)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck: It’s been a tough season for the Warriors and while this guy can be a match-winner, he hasn’t shown his form of previous seasons.

Anthony Milford: In a disastrous year for the Broncos, there has been no bigger disappointment than Milford, a player with massive talent who barely gets involved in games.

Ben Hunt: Went to the Dragons on massive money and has failed to deliver, with a move to hooker only making things worse.