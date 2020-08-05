NRL news | Kotoni Staggs revenge porn video, Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler sex warning

Attention all NRL players: Put your phones away while having sex.

It’s a simple message issued by legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler after Broncos star Kotoni Staggs was caught in a revenge porn incident.

Staggs was the victim when an intimate video was released without his consent and he has been cleared of wrongdoing.

But with NRL players having been involved in a raft of sex tape incidents in recent seasons, Johns and Fittler have urged them to ban phones during business time to safeguard against further scandal.

Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs. (Getty)

“Everyone’s well-versed now because it’s happened so much,” Johns said on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“You just say if you’re going to have a bit of fun, a bit of hanky-panky, put your phone away.”

Fittler added: “Seriously, is it not just [common sense]? Anyway, I’m not going to get into that part of it.

“I suppose the interesting part of this is, it’s the girl that’s brought the video out, so it’ll be interesting publicly how that’s all perceived, considering we’ve had some drama with the blokes doing the videos.

“But hopefully everyone, we can just move on form this as quick as absolutely possible. Once again, there’s a lesson, like Joey said: Put your phones away, you gooses. Seriously.”

Staggs was a standout for Brisbane in a loss to the Sharks last Friday, scoring two tries and making a strong try-saving tackle.

The powerful centre has been on Fittler’s radar as a potential NSW State of Origin selection. Johns has branded him a future representative player.