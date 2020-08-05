NRL news, Kotoni Staggs cleared by NRL Integrity Unit as stunning claim surfaces amid revenge porn scandal

Broncos star Kotoni Staggs has been cleared by the NRL Integrity Unit over a video that was circulated on social media yesterday said to be revenge porn.

But in a stunning development, the league will reportedly look into claims that the video was in fact shared by “a rival club”, according to Triple M’s Ben Dobbin.

Dobin reports the consensual video was recorded in November and was leaked publicly through another NRL club.

“Last year a sensitive video was taken involving Kotoni Staggs and a female. This has come through clubland in the NRL,” Dobbing told Triple M’s The Big Breakfast.

“Yesterday around lunchtime I got sent the video… automatically I just go to how has this happened? Against a player’s will, he had no knowledge of it, no absolute understanding of why this would have been released.

“This was done in November last year and it came from a rival NRL club so somebody has sent it to a player.

“In some ways you could say is it revenge? Is it sabotage? What is it about?

“Kotoni Staggs, rightly so at the present moment, is shell-shocked by it, he’s upset. I understand the old rule why would you video this stuff? Completely get it, but I also think that when you have no knowledge and you don’t give any permission of this to be released and it goes like that, you have every right to be completely and utterly shattered by this.

“This is a young man, stupid mistake, but this has caused all sorts of grief. The NRL are now involved, the Integrity Unit are involved.”

Staggs has been one of the Broncos’ few shining lights when he’s played during an interrupted season, having spent several games on the sidelines due to injury and suspension.

